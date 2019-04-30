There seems to be a misunderstanding, I am not gay: James Faulkner

Australian all-rounder James has given a clarification on Tuesday about his post that led to speculation that the is in a same-sex relationship.

"There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however, it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community. Let's never forget love is love, however, @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being housemates! Good on everyone for being so supportive," Faulker clarified.

was celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday and he posted a picture showcasing the celebrations. The captioned the post as "Birthday dinner with the boyfriend (best mate!!!) @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years".

This post sparked many news articles reporting that is the to reveal publicly that he's in a same-sex relationship.

also issued a statement on Tuesday to apologise for any unintended offence.

" does not consider the social commentary this morning from to be a joke, nor does James," cricket.com.au quoted (CA) as saying.

"His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend, and housemate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship," Keisler added.

The cricketing board also said that they are supportive of the LGBTQI community and coming out at this time can be an incredibly emotional time.

"James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive," Keisler said.

"Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence," she added.

