Artificially cooling water to decrease hurricanes ineffective, finds study

-
ALSO READ
World's oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years, says climate report
Skilling rural workforce for water management could provide jobs, security
Pace not enough to meet 2024 Jal Jeevan Mission target, shows data
93% households in Delhi have access to piped water supply: Economic Survey
Half of states yet to provide water supply to schools, anganwadi centres
-
According to a recent study, the benefits would be insignificant even if we had the infinite ability to artificially cool the oceans to the point where they would become weaker hurricanes. The Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science at the University of Miami (UM) conducted the study, which demonstrated that using intervention technology to weaken a hurricane before it reaches landfall is a very ineffective way to lessen the effects of disasters.
According to James Hlywiak, the study's primary author and alumnus of the UM Rosenstiel School, "the main finding from our study is that huge amounts of artificially cooled water would be needed for only a slight drop in storm intensity before impact." Additionally, a marginally reduced intensity doesn't necessarily suggest that the risk of inland damage and safety issues will also be reduced. While any amount of weakening before landfall is a good thing, for these reasons it makes more sense to focus on adaptation strategies like strengthening infrastructure, enhancing the effectiveness of evacuation procedures, and developing the science surrounding impending storm detection and prediction.
The scientists combined air-sea interaction theories with a highly advanced computer model of the atmosphere to provide scientifically sound answers to inquiries concerning the efficacy of artificially cooling the ocean to weaken storms.
They cooled regions of the ocean up to 260,000 km2 in size, which is larger than the state of Oregon and equals 21,000 cubic kilometres of water, by up to 2 degrees Celsius in their computer models. Even with the biggest cooling area, the simulated hurricanes only shrank by 15%. More than 100 times as much energy as was utilised in the entire United States in 2019 alone was taken out of the ocean to achieve this modest reduction.
You might assume that the major conclusion of our article--that it is useless to attempt to weaken hurricanes--should be evident, according to senior author David Nolan, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School. "However, several suggestions for hurricane modification are frequently found in the media and occasionally even go as far as being filed for patents. We're pleased to have contributed to the peer-reviewed literature something that genuinely addresses this.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 13:47 IST