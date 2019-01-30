President, PM remember Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

and Modi on Wednesday offered floral tributes to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, on his 71st death anniversary, here at

Vice and also paid their homage to Gandhi ji.

Bipin Rawat, Navy chief and were also present at

Earlier in the day, Kovind and Modi tweeted their thoughts on 'Bapu'.

President Kovind wrote,"On Martyrs' Day, we gratefully remember and the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their all for our Independence."

" on his Punya Tithi. We reiterate our commitment to follow the path shown by him and abide by the values he stood for," Modi posted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)