has always been a way of life at Bharat Group, and the company is globally ranked No 1 by CDP for readiness to a low carbon transition. (Bharat) Limited has adopted the Goals (SDGs) in its own capacity to ensure the faster realization of SDGs near our

In line with the SDG's Bharat Group is committed to and ensures minimum impact on right from procurement of the raw material, to manufacturing process and to the production of the

"Visualisation of the future and taking bold commitments has been our core strength. We have been leading the dialogue for over two decades. We take pride in being industry stalwarts for developing products that minimize carbon impact on the and are conducive for the society at large. These initiatives have enabled us to create a benchmark and position for Dalmia Bharat as the only company globally to have the lowest On this World Day, we further commit ourselves to realize our vision to become five-times Water Positive by 2020 and Carbon Negative by 2040", said Mahendra Singhi, MD & Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.

"Additionally, the company is planning to build of 40 MW, under DBG is also a signatory to the WBCSD WASH at the Workplace Pledge which ensures that all our employees have access to high standards of Safe Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at the Workplace,'' he added.

The group estimates that if 100 companies double their by 2030- such as what Dalmia Bharat Cement has committed to do - over 170 million metric tons of emissions could be avoided cumulatively, equivalent to taking 37 million cars off the road for a year. Today, is three times water positive and has created more than 3 million cubic meter water harvesting capacity through the (DBF) initiatives in our plants. The Group has achieved the lowest in the

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)