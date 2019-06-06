The 'Swachh Bharat' initiative of the government has led to a reduction in the contamination of groundwater, a UNICEF study has observed.

Hailing the mission, Union Minister for on Wednesday said cleanliness affects all aspects of the environment as well as health and well-being of the communities in Free (ODF) regions. He also said a WHO study conducted in 2018 had estimated that the will save over three lakh lives by the time is Free.

Shekhawat, while releasing two independent third-party studies conducted on the (Grameen), said the initiative will continue to positively impact people's lives for a long time to come.

These studies, commissioned by UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, were launched on World Environment Day and aimed at assessing the environmental impact and communication footprint of the (Grameen) respectively.

Under the "Environmental impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Water, Soil, and Food" by UNICEF, samples were collected and studied from ODF and non-ODF villages of Odisha, and

The study found that in terms of faecal contamination, non-ODF villages were, on average 11.25 times more likely to have their sources contaminated (12.7 times more from contaminants traceable to humans alone), 1.13 times more likely to have their soil contaminated, 1.48 times more likely to have contaminated and 2.68 times more likely to have household drinking contaminated.

The findings indicated that these substantial reductions may potentially be attributed to the improvement in and hygiene practices, as well as support systems such as regular monitoring and behaviour change messaging, which have all been critical aspects of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)