Over 56 lakh household toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission till Feb this year: RTI reply

Over 56.6 lakh individual household toilets have been constructed till February this year and another 6.33 lakh toilets were under construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), the government has said in an RTI reply.

SBM-U aims at making urban free from open defecation and achieving 100 per cent scientific management of municipal solid waste in all the 4,041 statutory towns of the country.

The Union Housing and said in Uttar Pradesh, as many as 7.53 lakh individual household toilets have been constructed while in Maharashtra, 682,812 units have been built under the Mission till February this year.

According to the RTI reply, only 480 such units have been constructed in and 336 in Andman and Nicobar Islands.

The ministry said 357,767 individual household toilets have been constructed in and added that 293,614 units have been constructed in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)