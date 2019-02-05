Swine Flu cases on the rise in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh

88 deaths have occurred between January 1 and February 5 due to swine flu in while 16 people have lost their lives in

district registered 26 deaths- the highest in the state. Total cases tested were 11,811 and positive cases were 2,522.

Swine Flu deaths in are increasing each day. Elaborating upon the issue, the state's minister said, "329 cases were tested and 213 were found positive for H1N1 and total 16 deaths have been reported till date from January 1."

Parmer further asserted that an awareness campaign has started in the state.

Swine flu cases generally rise in the winter season and a majority of people contract the disease in the month of December and January. is among the states, which has been reporting a large number of swine flu cases.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air.

Delhi, Haryana, and are among the states that have been majorly affected by the viral respiratory condition.

