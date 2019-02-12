Swing will be a big factor during Ashes 2019, says Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins believes that swing is going to be a huge factor during their forthcoming Ashes series against England.

The 25-year-old said that he is preparing himself well for the swinging conditions in England and is getting better and better with each passing day.

"Obviously swing is going to be quite a big factor (in England). In a lot of the Tests here the ball doesn't really swing too much...so getting over there, (I am) preparing well and trying to improve my swing bowling, that's definitely one thing," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins, as saying.

"Someone like (Mitchell Starc) bowled 150 kph all summer, so (I am) trying to maintain pace like that. Every time I play and bowl I feel like I learn a little bit more," he added.



Cummins had made a promising debut in 2011 in South Africa but this followed a series a injuries. The right-arm bowler has, however, made a strong comeback every time and now he is hoping to be consistent with his form.

"If you play a lot of cricket and you get injured, you can deal with that. Last year I had a few months off with a back issue but I'd played so much cricket beforehand that I knew those big worries of the past were hopefully behind me for a while," the pacer said.

"I just had a lot of confidence and knew I'd come back bowling well, get back in the side and all things going well, have a good summer like I did the previous year. Just having the ability to look in the diary ahead and plan out tours in my head, and just worry about bowling well as opposed to if I'm going to be in the side or if I'm going to be fit enough," he added.

The Ashes series is slated to be held from August 1 to September 16 in England.