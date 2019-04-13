JUST IN
Syria: 2 children killed, 5 injured in Aleppo's landmine blast

ANI  |  Middle East 

At least two children were killed and five others suffered injuries in a landmine blast in Syria's government-held Aleppo city on Friday (local time).

A source at Aleppo Police said that the landmine went off following "tampering" by the victims, reported SANA.

"The victims had found a landmine left behind by terrorists in the 1070 Apartments project at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, and they transported the landmine to the third neighbourhood in al-Hamadaniya area where it went off while they were tampering with it, killing two children and injuring five others," said the source.

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 13:06 IST

