Syria: 2 children killed, 5 injured in Aleppo's landmine blast

At least two children were killed and five others suffered injuries in a landmine blast in Syria's government-held Aleppo city on Friday (local time).
A source at Aleppo Police said that the landmine went off following "tampering" by the victims, reported SANA.
"The victims had found a landmine left behind by terrorists in the 1070 Apartments project at the western outskirts of Aleppo city, and they transported the landmine to the third neighbourhood in al-Hamadaniya area where it went off while they were tampering with it, killing two children and injuring five others," said the source.
The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.
