Syria: 2 children killed, 5 injured in Aleppo's landmine blast

At least two children were killed and five others suffered injuries in a blast in Syria's government-held city on Friday (local time).

A source at Police said that the went off following "tampering" by the victims, reported SANA.

"The victims had found a left behind by terrorists in the 1070 Apartments project at the western outskirts of city, and they transported the landmine to the third neighbourhood in al-Hamadaniya area where it went off while they were tampering with it, killing two children and injuring five others," said the source.

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)