JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Delay GSP eligibility decision till Indian elections: US
Business Standard

9 people killed in China's Shenzhen flash floods

ANI  |  Asia 

At least nine people lost their lives and two remain missing after a heavy bout of sudden rains triggered floods here, local authorities said on Friday.

Search is underway for the two people who remain missing, according to Xinhua.

A rainstorm hit the region on Thursday night, triggering floods which carried away many dredging workers at different river sections in Luohu and Futian.

The water level instantly jumped from one meter to four meters in one waterway section, according to Fan Defan, the deputy head of Luohu district government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 13 2019. 06:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU