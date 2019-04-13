Syria claims Israel attacked military position in Hama

Israeli planes on Saturday attacked a military position in the Hama province of Syria, reported state news agency

The Syrian Army, however, intercepted and foiled the Isreali attack.

The attack has caused the destruction of some buildings and has left three fighters injured.

The agency quoted a military source, who said that around 2:30 am, warplanes of conducted an air strike from Lebanese air space.

The tensions between and have escalated after the United States' recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the

The decision sparked condemnation and protests in

