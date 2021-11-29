Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore district

-
ALSO READ
9 killed in Tamil Nadu's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rain
4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur's Ukhrul; tremors felt at depth of 70 km
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
Strong undersea quake shakes central Indonesia; no tsunami warning
Parts of Alaska under tsunami warning after 8.2-magnitude quake
-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km.
The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU