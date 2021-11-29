Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes Tamil Nadu's Vellore district

An of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore.

Further details are awaited.

