Tamil Nadu: Villagers boycott LS polls to protest lack of basic amenities

The residents of Melasirupothu village on Monday took out a protest march to elections, alleging non-availability of basic facilities here.

The protest march was taken out with residents holding black flags and alleging non-payment of for the year 2017-18.

One of the locals from the village said, "There is no proper road connectivity or drinking water facility here. There are no good schools for children."

"We did not receive payment under rural employment scheme or for 2017-18," he added.

He further said, "In spite of repeated requests to the administration, the villagers do not receive anything and therefore the residents have decided to the polls."

The polls in are going to be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

