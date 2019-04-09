JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Indian, Israeli leaders showing moral bankruptcy to win elections: PM Imran Khan

IT raids over, MP Police's SHO, DSP misbehaved with CRPF officials: MS Verma
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu: Villagers boycott LS polls to protest lack of basic amenities

ANI  |  Politics 

The residents of Melasirupothu village on Monday took out a protest march to boycott Lok Sabha elections, alleging non-availability of basic facilities here.

The protest march was taken out with residents holding black flags and alleging non-payment of crop insurance money for the year 2017-18.

One of the locals from the village said, "There is no proper road connectivity or drinking water facility here. There are no good schools for children."

"We did not receive payment under rural employment scheme or crop insurance money for 2017-18," he added.

He further said, "In spite of repeated requests to the administration, the villagers do not receive anything and therefore the residents have decided to boycott the polls."

The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu are going to be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU