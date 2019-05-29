Thousands of cows' lives will be transformed as dairies commit to higher welfare

An estimated 125,400 cows will live better lives, following World Animal Protection's call on Arvind and Happy to move to higher welfare farming.

Arvind Dairy, has a significant presence and a growing market share in North India, sourcing its from over 25,000 rural farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh region. 'Happy Milk' runs its own organic farm in Tumkur, near Bengaluru, which is currently home to over 400 cows and has partnered with a German tech partner, GEA, as well as with Israeli consultants so as to enhance the quality of their and the health of their cows.

The companies have committed to:

* Not sourcing from urban and peri-urban dairies

* Implementing basic minimum welfare i.e. the five freedoms in their supply chain by 2025, as well as adopting an policy

* Providing information on this collaboration on their website and Annual Reports charting their progress in implementing these commitments.

is home to over 299 million cattle, the largest population of cows in the world. Millions suffer the worst cruelty, living in appalling urban and peri-urban dairies, located in cities and suburbs.

has disturbing evidence of this systemic cruelty. animals are tied up to short ropes round the clock, unable to turn around or move, living in overcrowded, barren conditions. They are forced to lie on hard floors in their own urine and faeces, with a lack of clean water, air and shelter. This causes them stress, sores and infections, with little access to veterinary care.

This also leads to routine overuse of antibiotics, a common measure to prop up animals with sometimes caused by poor welfare. All this causes immense pain and daily suffering to urban and peri-urban dairy animals.

are also abandoned on the streets, foraging in garbage and in the middle of bustling roads, eating and drinking foul water.

"These urban and peri-urban dairies are openly flouting rules. Some are even operating without proper registration, which should not be allowed. Dairy provide us with the valuable resource of milk, they deserve a better life. The public are also appalled; almost 90 per cent of people surveyed across six cities strongly agree that peri-urban dairies should be closed", said Gajender K Sharma, Country at

has been reaching out to dairy companies to help improve the lives of the largest numbers of animals.

"We at are committed to the care and welfare of dairy animals. We are passionate about what we do and would like to care not only for the dairy farmers but also the animals. Our ultimate aim is to produce good quality, healthy and wholesome products", explained Lalit Mohan Gupta, M.D. Marketing at Pvt. Ltd.

"Happy Milk has & will always strive to take raise the bar of our cows health to the highest possible," stressed Mehal Kejriwal.

"We, at Happy Milk, are thrilled to be part of this team, who shares the same ideas, values and love to these animals. We'd like to set an example of how a dairy farm can work towards and at the same time grow as a business", she added.

World Animal Protection welcomes this commitment by and Happy Milk and urges other dairy companies and retailers to rise to the challenge.

World Animal Protection urges the public and to end the needless suffering of dairy animals. This can only be accomplished by phasing out peri-urban and urban dairies and implementing minimum welfare standards that protect all dairy animals across India.

World Animal Protection's digital campaign "Where does your milk come from?" aims to create greater awareness about this issue.

