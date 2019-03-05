TDP accuses TRS of misusing Telangana police to acquire party's data

(TDP) on Tuesday accused the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of misusing the police to get the data from TDP's App service providers in

In a press statement, led TDP levied strong acquisitions against Telangana's TRS government and said, " police has been put to task by TRS to get the data from TDP's App service providers in so that they can extract important information available of TDP to be passed to the opposition parties. It is a gross misuse of power to arm-twist common people to get information which TRS has no right to."

TDP claimed that such actions create insecurity, while adding that situation has worsened with no security for the companies doing business in

The letter issued by Official Spokesperson Kambhampati Rammohan Rao, reads, "It is unfortunate that TRS has made it a personal agenda to attack companies serving TDP. Tech companies that were motivated on one call of Nara to build Cyberabad are facing the brunt in this new regime of TRS. This is motivated, and the futures of these companies have been jeopardized to YCP and TRS conspiracy."

Asserting that the TDP data includes the welfare and insurance details of party cadres, the party remarked that this 'data theft by opponents will have serious consequences.'

"This is the party's hard-earned data over the last 24 years and reflects our hard work. In 1984, we had computerised details of our 6 lakh cadres. In 1995, we have started e-Seva and mee-Seva centres. Over the last two and half decades, the party leadership and cadres worked their sweat and blood and this data is the reflection of every bit of that effort. This data belongs to the It's the sole property of our 70 lakh cadres. No government has the right to steal our data," the party said.

TDP also informed that it is seeking advice to take legal actions in this regard.

On Monday, amidst allegations by N. of conspiracy over IT raids, had demanded a high-level inquiry into the data harvesting and data theft issue.

