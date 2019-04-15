UP: 2 arrested for smuggling liquor

The police here on Sunday arrested two persons while allegedly smuggling 578 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 52 lakh in a truck.

This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Bulandshahr Parliamentary seat. The constituency will go for polls in the second phase of ongoing general elections, on April 18.

Earlier, the (ECI) on April 4 claimed to have seized cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver, and other items amounting worth Rs 1,618.78 crore from across the country just days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

According to a data provided by the poll body, the highest volume of liquor was seized from (over 19 lakh lt.), followed by (over 12 lakh lt.), (7.44 lakh lt.), (12 lakh lt.) and (5.55 lakh lt.).

However, the highest value of the liquor seized is Rs 35.96 crore from followed by (Rs 31.99 crore), (Rs 21.23 crore) and others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)