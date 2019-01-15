Teachers, academic staff of tech institutes to get 7th Central pay commission benefit

The Central on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central to the teachers and other academic staff of the state and government-aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have additional Central liability of Rs 1241.78 crore.

"The technical which is regulated by AICTE so government, state government, government aided degree level technical institute will get 7th CPC from January 1, 2016. For this government has sanctioned 1241 crore rupees. The teachers and academic staff will get the benefit of this", said

The will reimburse 50 per cent of the total addition expenditure (from 1.1.2016 to 31.3.2019) to be incurred by these institutes for payment of arrears on account of 7th Central

This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges and institutions within the purview of AICTE will also benefit from the approval given today.

The implementation of recommendation in aided or funded AICTE approved technical institutes will help them in attracting and retaining the faculty of high academic standards.

