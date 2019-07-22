Technology automation improves productivity, makes workers more efficient

Automation in various industries has not replaced workers but improved their productivity and given them time to focus on other tasks involving complex decision-making and social interactions, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Monday.

The IT industry is undergoing a transformative change and adoption of new technologies creates jobs, increases productivity and raises demand for skilled workers, he said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The Indian IT-ITES industry continues to be a net hirer and provides on-the-job training, said the minister.

According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the Indian IT/ITES industry employed 41.38 lakh professionals in 2018-19, adding about 1.7 lakh employees from the previous year.

Gangwar said the government and the industry have come together to re-skill and up-skill 20 lakh employees in the IT sector over five years.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NASSCOM to collaborate and strengthen cooperation while re-skilling employees.

The minister said the Directorate General of Training introduced new disciplines last year to keep pace with technological innovations.

They include geo-informatics assistant, aeronautical structure and equipment fitter, additive manufacturing technician (3D printing), drone pilot, electrician power distribution, technical mechatronics, solar technician (electrical), Internet of Things (IoT), soil testing and crop management.

