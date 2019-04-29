JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Fresh tug of war between two Himachal Congress arch rivals

EC warns Maneka Gandhi over communal remarks

Business Standard

SP fields ex-BSF trooper against Modi in Varanasi

IANS  |  Lucknow 

In a surprise, the Samajwadi Party on Monday changed its candidate in the Lok Sabha Varanasi seat and fielded ex-BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Samajwadi Party announced the candidature of Yadav, a resident of Rewari in Haryana who was earlier dismissed from service after he complained about poor quality of food served to the armed forces.

Yadav had earlier announced that he will contest as an independent candidate from Varanasi.

The Samajwadi Party had named Shalini Yadav as its candidate in the Varanasi constituency which will see voting on May 19.

--IANS

aks/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU