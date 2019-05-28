Tejaswi Yadav chairs meeting of RJD LS candidates to introspect poll debacle

Rashtriya (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's son on Tuesday called a meeting of the party's candidates at his residence to introspect RJD's defeat in the recently concluded polls.

RJD, which contested on 20 seats, didn't manage to win even a single seat this election and nose-dived from 27 in 2014 to nil in 2019.

"All the candidates of RJD were called in the meeting conducted by our RJD believes in secular and peaceful We will contest the assembly elections under the leadership of and we will definitely register a win there," told after the meeting.

Purve dismissed reports of internal dispute within the RJD and Mahagathbandhan. "We all are working together and will stay together," he said.

Meanwhile, said the meeting was held to look for ways to deal with the loopholes that led to RJD's defeat.

"After the polls, the RJD family wants to hold an introspective meeting about what went wrong in the Lok Sabha elections and how to deal with it. We will look for ways to deal with the loopholes," he said.

and its ally RJD fared very badly in the with getting only one parliamentary seat while RJD drew a blank.

BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)