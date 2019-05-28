Bijnor: BSP leader and his nephew shot dead

-
"Two unidentified men entered the office of Ahsan, hiding the weapon under the cover of a sweet box. When asked about details regarding them, the assailants started firing bullets," said Lakshmi Niwas Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Bijnor.
Property dispute is being prima facie seen as the reason behind the Haji's murder, according to senior police officials.
"Both Ahsan and his nephew succumbed to the injuries during their treatment at the hospital," said Mishra.
Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons and started the manhunt for the absconding assailants, said Mishra.
Further investigation in the incident is underway.
