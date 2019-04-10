India is under undeclared Emergency: Lalu Prasad

has been under an undeclared Emergency and it is different from the one imposed by in 1975 as she never called the then opposition leaders "anti-national" or "unpatriotic" and did not kill minorities, Dalits and even journalists, says Rashtriya (RJD) supremo in his memoir.

In his autobiography titled "Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey", which went on sale on Sunday, he narrates how the very idea of enshrined in the Constitution is threatened under the Narendra Modi-led rule.

"Though there is no official censorship, several media houses, owned by major corporates, hesitate to air opinions or shows that are unpalatable to the government," he has written.

He also highlights the incident of four senior-most judges holding a press conference saying the democracy is in danger.

Drawing a parallel between the Emergency of 1975 and "the undeclared one of today", Prasad said then had at least resorted to constitutional provisions to declare it.

"That Emergency was different from the present spell in the sense that put many of us behind bars, but she never abused us. Neither she nor her Ministers or party leaders ever called us 'anti-national' or 'unpatriotic," he said.

"She never unleashed vandals to defile the memory of (B.R.) Ambedkar, the of our Constitution. She didn't unleash mobs to kill and maim minorities and Dalits in the name of religion and caste. Cattle-traders were not persecuted and killed on doubts of possessing beef."

Journalists and writers were jailed, but never killed by Gandhi, her ministers did not question morality of young students in educational institutions, including (JNU), and the dissenters were not asked to go to Pakistan, Prasad said.

"The assassins of Mahatma Gandhi were not worshiped during the 1975 Emergency," he said.

The former Bihar also said Gandhi lost to the in 1977 and regained power in 1980, but she did not "utter blatant lies" and made "false promises" to attract voters.

Taking a dig at Modi, the said: "She (Gandhi) never said she would give two crore jobs every year to the youth or deposit Rs 15 lakh into the account of every Indian, she did not promise 'acche din' (good days) or unleash lynch mobs to bring about 'bure din' (days of trouble) on the minorities and the Dalits."

Claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- ideological fountainhead of the -- played "a dubious role" in the movement and they used it to gain recognition in society.

"We had not heard of Modi, Jaitley or Venkaiah Naidu during the Emergency," he said.

