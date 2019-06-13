Telangana: Girl dies after falling from school building

A 14-year-old girl, studying in Class 10, died on Thursday after allegedly falling from her school building here.

The LB Nagar Police, however, said the parents of the deceased have not filed any complaint.

They said a case will be registered and a probe initiated if a complaint is made.

According to child rights activists, the girl fell down from her school building. She was immediately shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)