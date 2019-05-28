Afghanistan: 15 militants killed in multiple operations

At least 15 militants were killed in a series of operations conducted by Afghan forces in province on Monday.

According to the Khamma Press, the planned raids were conducted in various districts of the province. The forces have also detained four militants, and a tunnel used by the has also been destroyed.

"In an Afghan special forces operation to disrupt IED facilitation and illegal narcotic financing in district of Helmand, four Taliban fighters were detained and one tunnel was destroyed," said a military source.

Moreover, five militants were killed in an airstrike in district.

"In district, a strike killed two Taliban fighters," said the source. In another strike in district, four more Taliban fighters were killed.

However, the militant group has not commented on the operations yet.

This comes weeks after sixth rounds of talks between the US and the Taliban ended in

