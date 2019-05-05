The battle is over, your Karma awaits you 'Modi Ji': Rahul Gandhi

on Sunday hit back at Modi saying, "Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you."

"Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," Rahul tweeted in response to Modi's remark that "Rajiv Gandhi's life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1.'"

On Saturday, Modi while addressing an election rally in had said, the life of Rahul Gandhi's father ended as 'Bhrashtachari number 1.'

"Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1,' Modi had said.

He was apparently referring to scam, in which was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish for the sale of artillery guns to

However, Modi's comments were not well received by

On Sunday, senior Congress also said that those who are 'pseudo-nationalist' and 'do politics of dividing people' will never understand and his sacrifices.

"Those whose nationalism is pseudo and whose politics is based on dividing people will never understand Rajiv Gandhi and his sacrifice for the nation," tweeted Patel.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)