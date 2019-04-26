NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty: Rahul (Lead correcting intro)

on Friday called NYAY scheme a surgical strike on poverty as he took a dig at Modi for growing unemployment in the country.

"Under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), Rs 72,000 will be given annually to five crore families in the country. Poor states like and Odisha will get the benefits under the scheme. This is the surgical strike on poverty," said Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

This is the first election rally of in Odisha after the declaration of poll dates.

He also said NYAY scheme will help generating employment, which was affected by demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi allayed fears that the middle class would have to bear the burden for the scheme.

He said the scheme will be entirely funded with the "money looted by the industrialists like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, who fled the country".

Rahul attacked Modi for not talking about employment generation, issue and corruption.

"Modi carries teleprompter wherever he goes to deliver his speeches. He keeps getting orders not to talk about employment. He does not mention the Rs 15 lakh promised to remit into accounts of every poor Indian", said Gandhi.

He said while Modi promised 2 crore jobs, but in reality, 27000 jobs are lost every 24 hours under his government.

"There are 22 lakh government posts lying vacant. Once comes to power, we will fill the vacancies and create 10 lakh jobs in panchayats," he added.

Speaking on the farmers' plight, he said the government would ensure that no is sent to jail for defaulting on loans.

He said Rs 2,600 would be provided on paddy per quintal in Odisha, once the party forms the government in the state.

Elections are being held in four phases in Odisha. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.

--IANS

cd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)