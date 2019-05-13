THE Park Hotels launches newest luxury hotel in Juhu, Mumbai

THE Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India, bring their legendary design vocabulary to the city of dreams, Mumbai, with the launch of its newest

Strategically located at Juhu Tara Road, THE Park is set to bring contemporary design, rejuvenating spaces, innovative dining and sensuous entertainment into this vibrant part of the city.

Close to sprawling and overlooking the Arabian Sea, the is an uber-cool retreat in this urban hub. A striking charcoal grey facade by top is punctuated by burnt orange and fuchsia windows that perfectly reflect the spectacular sunsets.

The 60 room design has 6 categories of rooms; with spectacular views of either the or the city while some overlook the historic The rooms and studio suites have been designed with a monochromatic colour palette with world-class amenities. The room rates start from Rs 17,000 onwards.

Meishi, an elegant space off the lobby is an Asian inspired all day dining fusion restaurant - Japanese, Thai, Chinese, and a hint of Indian; using fresh and organic ingredients and currently open only to resident guests.

The Saffron Room, a 2500 sq. ft. banqueting space on the first floor is a perfect place for social events and corporate meetings. The hall has two different types of lighting to enhance and make events even more spectacular.

"We are excited to add this important address to our collection of hotels. is a vibrant city and will add to it by bringing immersive and Anything But Ordinary experiences. Our vision is to have a slice of THE Park in every city people to", said Ms Priya Paul, Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Ltd.

"We are happy to launch of THE Park today. It is our first managed hotel under portfolio. Mumbai is India's key metropolitan city and hub and we are delighted to expand our footprint here. Our Juhu location is well positioned for travellers in the media and entertainment industries", said Vijay Dewan, Managing Director, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd.

The hotel is owned by "We are glad to be associated with THE Park has been in the for more than 50 years and understands the Indian and international consumer well. We are extremely excited about our partnership and are all set to bring in a great hospitality experience in bustling Juhu", commented the owners of the hotel, Kriish R Puri and Shloka Puri Hemdev.

celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year across 6 cities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)