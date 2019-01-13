Peace and happiness: B-Town wishes Happy Lohri

Welcoming the warm festival of in the cold weather, Bollywood celebrities wished a Happy to all their fans and well-wishers.

Although there are many cultures, languages, and rituals in India, still each and every festival is celebrated with equal vigour by Bollywood's glitterati.

Here is how celebrities wished fans and followers on Twitter:

Anupam Kher: Wishing you all #HappyLohri #HappyMakarSankranti #HappyPongal. Love, peace, and happiness always.

Emraan Hashmi: A day of many festivals. Wishing you all #HappyLohri, #HappyPongal, #MakarSankranti, #Pongal, #Uttrayan and # #SundayMotivation #Lohri2019

Amitabh Bachchan: The weather begins to change when the Sun is overtaking and people celebrate the new crop in many parts of the country. Congratulations and good wishes of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayanani and Posh Festival on this occasion. Happy, Lohri, Pongal, Makar

Rishi Kapoor: Let the celebrations begin! Badhai ho sab ko!

Lohri, primarily celebrated in the region by Sikhs and Hindus, marks the end of the winter season. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the folk celebration, and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed followed by the distribution of Prasad.

Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, it is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi and typically, falls about the same date every year on January 13.

