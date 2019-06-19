Amritsar: Poor medical facilities, lack of sanitation in Guru Nanak Government Hospital

Poor facilities and unhygienic conditions with piles of garbage and filth were seen inside the premises of Government Hospital in Amritsar, during a reality check.

Unhygienic conditions with sacks of garbage and used medical aid in the hospital premises add up to the and sufferings of the ailing patients.

"My baby is just five days old and I am forced to sit in the corridor near the garbage heap, holding my baby, because there are no extra beds in the hospital for the patient or newborn," a patient's attendant told ANI.

Patients sit on the ward floors due to broken beds and stretchers. Attendants spit all around the hospital premises, creating an unhealthy environment for the suffering patients.

"As soon as a baby is born, nurses hand over the infant to the relatives outside the ward because there is a shortage of hospital beds here. Babies can catch due to this, as hospital premises are unhygienic and filthy" another attendant told ANI.

Many government hospitals across the nation lack basic medical facilities and have poor sanitation and cleanliness. Patients in these hospitals feel extremely ill due to lack of sanitation, instead of healing fast.

Sanitation conditions in hospitals are not up to the mark, which adds up to the adversities of the patients. Garbage sacks, dirty toilets, broken beds, stained bed sheets are never repaired or cleaned by the authorities in these hospitals, as per a reality check operation conducted in these hospitals.

