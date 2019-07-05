JUST IN
Business Standard

This budget represents 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas': Union Minister Prahlad Patel

ANI  |  General News 

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel termed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "tremendous considering 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'" on Friday.

"It is reformist, forward-looking and tremendous Budget considering 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' in which no section has been left out. This is a step towards New India."

He is also thankful for increasing the budget of the cultural ministry by the finance minister. "It is important for us to think about the responsibilities and it is the time to fulfil the responsibilities," he said.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 20:07 IST

