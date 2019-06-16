A new variety of named after Home is all set to hit the markets this summer.

The new type of fruit has been cultivated by famous who is known as India's ' Man'.

Khan said that he has named the new variety of produce after so that the world remembers "good people'" like the parliamentarian forever. "People come and go but fruits will stay. I am naming the after good men so that people remember them even when they are gone," he said.

He said, "There are a very few people with the characteristics similar to ji. He has strong willpower and is result-oriented. These mangoes' characteristics match with the personality of I hope they also taste good so that they match him well."

Khan, 86, is growing five new varieties of mangoes which will be named after Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his Aishwarya, Sachin Tendulkar, and former A P J

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the would be given his name. "The variety which will show Shah's characteristic will be named after him," he said.

"These mangoes will be the sweetest. It will outclass all other variety of mangoes just like outclasses his opponents," Khan said.

