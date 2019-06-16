Slip of tongue: Andhra Dy CM, says Govt aims to deliver 'corrupt rule'

An incident of slip of tongue caused major embarrassment to newly-appointed P on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver "corrupt rule" in

"Our government's aim is to provide a corrupt rule in the state," she said at a press conference here.

The who intended to say "corruption-free rule", inadvertently said "corrupted rule".

Srivani was visiting her home district for the first time after taking charge as the deputy CM.

Main Opposition lost no time to attack the ruling YSR Congress, saying it agreed with the Minister's comment.

"Thank you, madam, for opening up your aim. We agree with your comment," a tweet by TDP's handle read.

Chief had last week appointed five Ministers representing different social groups of the state.

In the recently concluded elections, Reddy-led YSR swiped the polls with 151 seats, wresting power from which only could get 23 seats in the state Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)