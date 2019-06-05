Those who give unnecessary statements have 'no religion': Nitish Kumar's jibe at Giriraj

Chief Minister Kumar on Wednesday took a pot-shot at saying those who give unnecessary statements to remain in limelight have 'no religion'.

"Giriraj, I will not give any reaction to what he said. Some people have developed an attitude to say unnecessary things to remain in the limelight so that media cover them. Such people have no religion as every religion preaches respect and love for each other," he said while speaking to here after offering joining Muslims in prayers at a mosque on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The Chief Minister, who sported a skull cap, also extended good wishes to citizens, especially to those who follow Islam.

"I wish people maintain brotherhood and peace across the nation. Everyone should pray for rains in as the state is likely to face severe drought condition. We all should work together and not use derogatory language against each other. You can follow any religion but every religion preaches respect and love for each other. Those who do opposite have no religion," he said.

Giriraj on Tuesday had tweeted four photos featuring Kumar, and his son wearing skull caps and attending Iftar parties.

