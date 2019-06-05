J-K: Stone-pelters mar Eid festivities, wave Pak flags in Srinagar

The celebrations of Eid-Ul-Fitr were marred by violence in Jammu and Kashmir's city on Wednesday as stone-pelters came out on the streets and waved flags of and dreaded terrorist group Islamic State of and (ISIS).

In a bid to disrupt peace, the demonstrators chanted slogans and clashed with police personnel on duty in Srinagar's near Jama Masjid, soon after Eid prayers.

Security personnel, however, practiced maximum restraint.

The miscreants, mostly youngsters, had their faces covered and pelted stones on security personnel, who were trying to disperse them.

Attempting to legitimise terrorists Hafiz Saeed, and Zakir Musa, they held posters with their photos and placards saying " Banega Pakistan" and "Musa Army".

is the of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who masterminded the 2008 attacks which claimed around 164 lives.

is the of Jaish-e-Mohammed, terror outfit that carried out Pulwama attack killing over 40 security personnel. In a major diplomatic win for India, he was designated as a global terrorist by the recently.

It is unfortunate that the conclusion of Ramzan's holy month is being defiled by such negative elements. Similar anti- activities were seen in August last year on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

Earlier in the day, a girl was shot dead by terrorists in while a boy is critical.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)