PM's travel itinerary in last 125 days: 200 programmes across 27 states and Union Territories

held 200 programmes, most of them electoral in nature, across 27 states and Union Territories, over the last 125 days beginning December 25, according to information provided by his official website.

"The joined 30 programmes in itself. 14 Cabinet meetings have been held since the start of the year. These numbers speak for themselves. They also offer a unique glimpse into the working style and multi-tasking abilities of PM Modi," read a statement on his website

One example of PM Modi's hectic schedule was his visit to In February, PM Modi embarked on a visit to where in one day he covered all three regions of the state- Ladakh, Jammu and the

Since January 2019, PM Modi has made multiple visits to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and These visits were scheduled before the Model Code of Conduct was enforced by the Election Commission, therefore a great emphasis on infra projects and sectors like and agriculture was laid in these trips.

On February 1, the announced two marquee schemes- the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana. The former provides monetary support to farmers while the latter assures a monthly pension to the unorganised sector. Both these schemes were launched soon after the announcements were made.

PM Modi went to Gorakhpur on February 24 to launch the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi while he went to Ahmedabad to launch the Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana on 5th March.

On the same day, PM Modi was at the holy Sangam in Prayagraj, where he took a dip and participated in a Puja ceremony.

"He became the first in years to visit a Kumbh Mela," according to his website.

At the end of December 2018, PM Modi was on the shores of to pay tribute to freedom fighter

A month later, on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi was in Gujarat's Dandi to inaugurate a state-of-the-art and Museum.

In January, he visited the in Thiruvananthapuram and in March he was at the Sundari Temple in Udaipur,

During the last 150 days, the ' Modi' visited his parliamentary constituency of five times.

Even while in Delhi, the prime minister had a hectic schedule. On a February winter evening in the capital, thousands of veterans gathered at The occasion was a rally of ex-servicemen, which was addressed by PM Modi, followed by the dedication of Rashtriya or the War Memorial to the nation.

"It has been 70 long years but nobody thought of a grand War Memorial as a tribute to our brave hearts martyred in the line of duty. It was PM Modi who took this decision and in quick time, a grand memorial was ready," the statement on his website said.

PM Modi also visited Amethi in UP on March 4 to inaugurate rifle unit which will manufacture AK-203 guns.

