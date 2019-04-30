Tiger Shroff and Alia Bhatt sizzle in 'Hook Up' song from 'SOTY2'

Finally the makers of 'SOTY2' have released the 'Hook Up Song', featuring actor Tiger Shroff and ex-student Alia Bhatt, where the duo can be seen dancing sensuously to the track.
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the song on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Drop it like it's hot!!"
The song starts with Shroff getting up from the bed as Bhatt enters the room dressed in a pink sensuous dress. The duo can be seen dancing intimately in the song and raising the heat.
As the song progresses, both Shroff and Bhatt can be seen dressed in different clothes grooving to the beats of the peppy song. The 'Baaghi' actor can also be seen flaunting his chiselled six-pack abs.
The makers have termed the sizzling chemistry of the duo as Tiger+ Alia= Talia.
The song is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani and has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani.
Earlier the makers of the film had released two tracks from the film which included 'The Jawaani Song' and 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan'.
'The Jawaani Song' is a rock and roll number featuring Tiger Shroff and Aditya Seal in a sporty look and Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, who look enthralling. The song is a recreated version of the song 'Gili-Gili Akkha' from the 1972 film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani'
On the other hand 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan' is a peppy dance track where the trio can be seen grooving in Indian attires. Tiger Shroff can also be seen flaunting his dance skills in the song.
'Student of the Year 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of The Year', which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
The film which is being helmed by Punit Malhotra is set to hit the screens on May 10.
