University student held for alleged link with Maoist outfit

A postgraduate student of was arrested from Bhadradri district here after he was found working for banned (Maoist), committee secretary,

"We nabbed him from Illendu Crossroads of the district after we found him moving suspiciously when we were conducting vehicle checking," said Naresh, Sub Inspector, Laxmidevipally

During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that his name was M Ranjit Rao, and was staying with his mother in A native of Nalgonda, he also admitted that he had met senior Maoist leaders Chandranna, and this year in a

"We have recovered a pen drive and Maoist literature from Ranjit's possession. He also revealed had given him letters and had asked him to hand it over to his associates in Hyderabad," added

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)