Rahul unable to digest PM Modi's victory in LS election: Bandaru Dattatreya

on Saturday slammed and said that he is still unable to digest Narendra Modi's victory in the recently concluded election.

" is still unable to digest Modi's victory in this country because of Modi's policies and his affection towards all... But is unable to digest the truth and he says that Modi has created hatred. Hatred is created by party in its 50 years. There is no hatred in this country," Dattatreya told ANI here.

"During Ramzan, peaceful atmosphere was there. Hatred is nowhere. (It is) only in the minds of Nehru family and Rahul Gandhi's family, there is hatred towards the BJP and Narendra Modi," he added.

His statement comes after Rahul Gandhi, while addressing people in Nilambur, said, "The current government and Mr spread hatred in the country and the party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection."

Meanwhile, when asked about Imran Khan's letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries, Dattatreya said, "From the very beginning, we have been telling them (Pakistan) to stop terrorist activities. After they will stop them, then talks can take place... There are large numbers of terrorist groups in First, should take action against them.

