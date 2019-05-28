JUST IN
TN CM Palaniswami arrives in Tirumala for darshan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader E Palaniswami reached Tirumala on Monday to seek blessings of Lord Balaji.

He is accompanied by his family members on his visit to Tirupati.

Palaniswami will pay obeisance at Lord Balaji temple on Tuesday morning.

In the recently held polls, AIADMK, the ruling party in the state, could only win one Lok Sabha constituency in the state, while DMK, led by MK Stalin, swept the elections by winning 37 out of the 38 Lok Sabha seats.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 00:14 IST

