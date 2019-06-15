Encephalitis claims 73 lives in Bihar, Health Min assures assistance

Health Minister on Saturday said the is doing its best to save children, as the death toll due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in mounted to 73.

Speaking to ANI, said doctors and nurses are being called in from for additional help.

"We are trying everything and anything that can save children's lives. Everything is being made available from medicines to doctors. We have even called doctors and nurses from AIIMS in Patna," he said. "There is a protocol regarding what kind of medicines and facilities should be given and we are doing the same. We are monitoring things regularly and trying to save our children."

Recalling the situation that prevailed five years ago, said a team that was formed to ascertain the cause of this disease concluded that sleeping empty stomach at night, dehydration due to humidity and eating lychee on empty stomach were some of the causes of

"Our government has tried to spread awareness which will be beneficial as well. Advertisement in newspapers, radio jingles, pamphlets and mic announcements are going to spread awareness regarding the disease. Health ministry is also working on it," he said.

On being asked about spread of ASE in Gorakhpur last year, he said, "From Gorakhpur to region, this disease had spread last year and the had worked on this and we will continue to fight it now."

"This incident in is very saddening and we also feel bad when children of our nation die like this. Not the whole district is affected but a large part is suffering from it," he added.

Meanwhile, for Union Ministry for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, visited and Hospital here to review the situation after the outbreak of AES.

is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks.

