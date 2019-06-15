PM Modi calls for collective fight against poverty, unemployment, water crisis

In his first meeting with the Chief Ministers after re-election, on Saturday called for a collective fight against poverty, unemployment, corruption, and violence and for urgent steps to tackle drought and drinking water crisis in the country.

"Empowerment and ease of living have to be provided to each and every Indian," he said while addressing the 5th meeting of the at in the capital.

Modi said goals set for the 150th should be accomplished by October 2 and work should begin in earnest towards the goals for 2022, the 75th The focus should be on collective responsibility for achieving short term and long-term goals.

Modi said the goal of making a five trillion dollar economy by 2024 is challenging but achievable. The states should recognise their core competence and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

"Both the Centre and the States should work towards growth in exports in order to raise per capita income. A thrust on export promotion at the state level will provide a boost to both income and employment," said the

Describing water as an important element for life, Modi said the poor bear the brunt of insufficient water conservation efforts. He called for effective steps to tackle drought and said that the spirit of per-drop, more-crop needs to be promoted.

The newly-created Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water. He urged states to integrate their efforts towards water conservation and management. Management of available water resources is a vital imperative, said the

Reiterating his government's commitment to double the income of farmers by 2022, Modi said that this requires to focus on fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, fruits, and vegetables.

There is a need for structural reform in agriculture which require corporate investments, robust logistics, and ample market support. He said the should grow at a faster pace than foodgrain production.

said the battle against Naxal violence is now in a decisive phase. Violence will be dealt with firmly even as development proceeds in a fast-paced and balanced manner, he said.

On the health sector, Modi said that several targets have to be achieved by 2022. He also mentioned the target of eliminating tuberculosis by 2025. urged those states who have not implemented Pradhan Mantri (PMJAY) under the Ayushman Bharat so far to come onboard this scheme at the earliest.

Health and wellness should be the focal point of every decision, he added.

Modi said the country is moving towards a governance system characterised by performance, transparency, and delivery for which proper implementation of schemes and decisions is vital.

He called upon all members of the to help create a government setup which works and has the trust of the people.

said NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, '

