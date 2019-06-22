TN: State government conducts 'Yajna' for rains

Resorting to prayers in the face of acute water scarcity, government on Saturday conducted special 'Yajna' at in

State water supply S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.

A holy fire was lit up surrounding which priests conducted the 'Yajna'. Prayers in the form of 'mantras' were chanted throughout.

A similar event was reported from earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods in the form of processions.

This comes after scorching heat wave gripping a large part of the country and sections of being severely hit by drought.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)