TN: State government conducts 'Yajna' for rains

Resorting to prayers in the face of acute water scarcity, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday conducted special 'Yajna' at Patteeswarar temple in Perur.

State water supply minister S P Velumani was also present during the special prayers.

A holy fire was lit up surrounding which priests conducted the 'Yajna'. Prayers in the form of 'mantras' were chanted throughout.

A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods in the form of processions.

This comes after scorching heat wave gripping a large part of the country and sections of Tamil Nadu being severely hit by drought.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 16:53 IST

