Tokyo celebrates 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night

The Japanese capital this week commemorated the 10th anniversary of Roppongi Art Night, an annual overnight art event, celebrating contemporary art, photography, design, music, video and performances.

The event this year took place at various locations across Roppongi district in Tokyo on May 25-26.

This year's theme was "Night Journey, Daydream," and the event featured 50 installations and performances by both Japanese and international artists, showcased at various venues and public spaces across Tokyo's Roppongi district.

The main program introduces Choi Jeong Hwa-- the director of the event-- who is also known for his use of vibrant colours and pop culture inspirations to create cheerful large-scale public works that often feature flower or fruit motifs.

Choi will present four installations during Roppongi Art Night, including his giant inflatable "Fruit Tree" - a colourful balloon sculpture of large fruits and vegetables arranged on the dish of "Roppongi Town."

"Nobody needs to explain or ask a question about my artwork. Everyone, please just think about something and feel it. And I would be happy if you take commemorative photo in front of my artwork," Choi said.

He added that the "Fruit Tree" is a big box decorated by Japanese traditional design "karakusa". Inside, it is a collection of Japanese "Furoshiki" which is traditional Japanese cloth for wrapping. It is decorated with colourful and unique "furoshiki".

"It was a very good opportunity for me to see works of art outside and free. It was sunny today, so I enjoyed this artwork very much," a visitor said.

Artwork decorated in "Roppongi" makes visitors happy and with scores of smiles and surprised faces, the excitement of the people can be felt in Tokyo's air.

Meanwhile, Fumio Nanjyou, chairman of the Roppongi Art Night, said, "'Roppongi' is now a diversified city where the visitor can enjoy shopping and eating."

"In addition, a visitor can enjoy various art products. So I hope many people come to Roppongi which is diversified town to enjoy and feel the new Japanese culture," he added.

