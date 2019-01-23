Transgenders offer prayers at Kumbh wishing for early construction of Ram temple

Scores of transgenders under the Kinnar today offered prayers, which included speedy construction of the Ram Temple, at the ongoing mega Prayagraj that has for the first time allowed members of the community to participate.

Members of the group also took a ritualistic early morning dip in the sacred waters, considered a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical

The Akhara, which is not officially recognised as a religious organisation, believes that their ancestors had played an instrumental role in helping Lord to defeat the demon god Ravana in the epic Ramayana.

In turn, Lord as a reward blessed his one-time transgender war-time allies called Kinnars, and declared them gods who roamed the earth.

Speaking to ANI, Anjali Pandey, a devotee said, "For the first time we saw transgenders offering prayers to Goddess Kali. We all were very surprised. We witnessed their Pooja for the first time. Not everybody gets such a chance, we are the lucky ones."

The Kinnar has set up a huge camp in Sector 12 at the Prayagraj Kumbh and has been attracting daily, thousands of devotees from across the country, according to officials.

The camp is set to continue till and traditionally the transgenders will leave the after taking the third 'Shahi Snan' (holy dip) on Basant Panchami.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)