Naroda Patiya riots: SC grants bail to 4 convicts

The Supreme Court has granted bail to four convicts - Umeshbhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Harshad and Prakashbhai Rathod - in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riots case.

A bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Ajay Rastogi granted them bail on Tuesday.

At least 97 Muslims were reportedly killed in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area on February 28, 2002, during communal riots.

The Gujarat High Court had convicted the four individuals on account of arson and rioting. They were serving a 10-year jail term.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 04:41 IST

