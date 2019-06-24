Army punishes Lt Gen over allegations of misusing govt funds

-
-
"The Lt Gen was awarded a censure after a Court of Inquiry probed allegations of misuse of government funds for buying equipment worth RS 10 lakhs for personal use," defence sources said here.
The officer was awarded the punishment on the day of his retirement from service last month, the sources said.
The case against the officer started after a Court of Inquiry was ordered by the Army Headquarters under a senior Lieutenant General to probe the corruption charges against the officer after complaints were received that he had misused government funds for buying equipment worth over Rs 10 lakh for personal use.
After the complaints reached Army headquarters, a high-level Court of Inquiry headed by a Principal Staff Officer of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was ordered.
PSOs are the senior most Lt Gens in the Army posted at the headquarters for assisting the Army Chief in day to day functioning of the force.
Ever since Gen Bipin Rawat has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that there would be no tolerance against moral turpitude and financial corruption in the force.
Several officers have also been dismissed from service and retired without pension after they were indicted in cases of corruption and moral turpitude.
