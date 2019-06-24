Senior BJP leader LK Advani on a personal visit to Shimla

LK Advani is on a week-long personal visit to

He arrived in on June 22 and will be here until June 28. He is accompanied by his daughter and a few family friends.

He was seen having lunch at the Mall road in

He is staying in Mashobra in the town.

On being asked about his visit on the day of his arrival, Advani said, "It is a personal visit for a week. I have come because of the pleasant weather here."

The did not contest from Gandhinagar in the polls this year as the BJP had set a rule that no one above 75 years of age would contest in an election.

He is part of the Margdarshak Mandal of the BJP along with senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)