Delhi: One dead, three injured after roof of welding shop collapses

One person succumbed to injuries, while three were admitted to the hospital after the roof of a welding shop, where they were working, collapsed in Swatantra Nagar here on Saturday.
Three persons - Mohamad Mejraj, Juber and Irshad -- were admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Narela and are undergoing treatment, while one Sallauddin was declared brought dead to the hospital after the incident, police said.
The shop collapsed due to the ongoing construction of a drain near its foundation by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
Workers of the department were, however, not constructing the drain when the shop collapsed on Saturday.
A case has been registered under Section 223 and 2014A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is on.
