Trudeau, Pence congratulate PM Modi for thumping victory in LS polls

-
ALSO READ
PM sees India as USD 10-trillion economy with countless startups
India has the potential to emerge as $10 trillion economy: Modi
Opposition can form as many alliances, but can't get away with misdeeds: PM Modi
Modi challenges Opposition to prove if he has amassed assets
Modi to reach BJP headquarters in evening
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Mike Pence have extended their best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP-led NDA recorded a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
In a statement, Trudeau highlighted the bilateral ties between Canada and India and said that he would continue to work with Modi on cooperation in key areas including innovation, climate change and trade and investment.
"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election. Canada and India share tremendous people-to-people ties, with over one million people of Indian descent calling Canada home. Our longstanding friendship, together with our shared values, will continue to bring our two countries closer and help create new opportunities for our people," he said on Thursday.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Modi to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment, and fighting climate change," Trudeau added.
The Canadian leader said, "Over 39 days of polling, a record number of Indian citizens cast their votes and more women voted than ever before in the world's largest democracy."
Pence congratulated Modi for BJP's win in the general elections and said it was a strong display of Indian people's commitment to democracy.
"Congrats to an American ally & friend PM @narendramodi, on his party's win in India's parliamentary election. This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, & more prosperous region," he tweeted.
US President Donald Trump had earlier congratulated Modi on his thumping victory in the elections, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm".
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.
Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other leaders of Kuwait also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.
According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 293 and is leading on 10 seats. The principal opposition party Congress, on the other hand, finished with 52 seats, eight more than it had won in the 2014 general elections.
Counting of votes began yesterday for 542 constituencies after the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Results for 517 constituencies have been declared.
Leaders across the world have congratulated Modi with many personally extending their wishes to the Prime Minister by making congratulatory phone calls.
Modi received congratulatory calls from leaders of Japan, Israel, Russia and France. Leaders of several other countries, including China, France, Pakistan and Vietnam, also sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and former President of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom took to Twitter to send their congratulations to Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU