Trudeau, Pence congratulate PM Modi for thumping victory in LS polls

Canadian and US Vice have extended their best wishes to after the BJP-led NDA recorded a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement, Trudeau highlighted the bilateral ties between and and said that he would continue to work with on cooperation in key areas including innovation, climate change and trade and investment.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate on his re-election. and share tremendous people-to-people ties, with over one million people of Indian descent calling home. Our longstanding friendship, together with our shared values, will continue to bring our two countries closer and help create new opportunities for our people," he said on Thursday.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Prime Minister Modi to improve the lives of Canadians and Indians alike through education and innovation, investing in trade and investment, and fighting climate change," Trudeau added.

The Canadian leader said, "Over 39 days of polling, a record number of Indian citizens cast their votes and more women voted than ever before in the world's largest democracy."

Pence congratulated Modi for BJP's win in the and said it was a strong display of Indian people's commitment to democracy.

"Congrats to an American ally & friend PM @narendramodi, on his party's win in India's This was a strong display of the Indian people's commitment to democracy! We look forward to continuing to work with for a freer, safer, & more prosperous region," he tweeted.

US had earlier congratulated Modi on his thumping victory in the elections, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm".

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Sabah Al-Ahmad and other leaders of also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.

According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 293 and is leading on 10 seats. The principal opposition party Congress, on the other hand, finished with 52 seats, eight more than it had won in the 2014

Counting of votes began yesterday for 542 constituencies after the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections. Results for 517 constituencies have been declared.

Leaders across the have congratulated Modi with many personally extending their wishes to the Prime Minister by making congratulatory phone calls.

Modi received congratulatory calls from leaders of Japan, Israel, and Leaders of several other countries, including China, France, and Vietnam, also sent congratulatory messages to the Prime Minister.

Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Sri Lanka's President and Prime Minister and former President of the Maldives Maumoon Abdul Gayoom took to to send their congratulations to Modi.

