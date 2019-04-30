Trump approved plan to pay $2 mn to free Otto Warmbier, says former envoy

Former for North Korea, Joseph Yun, who was handed over the medical bill of American school student Warmbier, on Monday, agreed that he had signed an agreement to pay USD two million for the release of Warmbier in 2017.

In an interview with CNN's Jim Sciutto, Yun said that he signed the bill with the approval of then- and had also agreed to bring Warmbier back to the

"As soon as side told me that this bill for USD two million would have to be paid ... I contacted my boss then- Rex Tillerson," Yun said, noting that Tillerson "got back very quickly thereafter to say yes, go ahead and sign."

When asked if he believed Tillerson had Trump's approval in the matter, Yun said, "I never asked him, but that was my understanding."

On April 26, the had said no money has been paid for the release of Warmbier, who was in a at the time of his release from North Korean custody and died a few days after returning to the

During the interview, Yun said he had no knowledge whether plans to pay the money to in the future or not, but believes that the US should do so.

also confirmed on Sunday that Yun signed a document pledging USD two million for Warmbier's release and that the US has not made any payments.

Warmbier was detained by North Korean officials in January 2016 while attempting to return to the US from a tour of the country. He was returned to his family "with severe brain damage and in a nonresponsive state" on June 13, 2017, and died six days later.

Fred Warmbier, Otto's father, told Post he had no previous knowledge of the bill but characterised it as "ransom" for his deceased son.

Earlier this month, at an event attended by Warmbier's family, US had dismissed the idea of the US paying ransom for hostages.

"Please remember that any money to a terrorist or terrorist regime gives money so that they can seize more of our people," Pompeo was quoted as saying

"We cannot accept that risk. You wouldn't ask that of us," he added.

While the North Koreans did not bring up the bill during Trump's two summits with North Korean leader in and Vietnam, a source told last week that there is an expectation this payment could be brought up again.

